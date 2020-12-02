Fortnite Launches Season 5 Featuring Star Wars' The Mandalorian

Epic Games launched Season 5 for Chapter 2 of Fortnite tonight with the surprise addition of The Mandalorian from Star Wars. Leading up to the end of Season 4 with Galactus essentially swallowing the world whole, the company gave absolutely no indication as to where it would be going with the game after the event beyond the countdown clock it left behind for Midnight EST for Season 5 to launch. Now that the world is back, we got a few interesting surprises added to the mix.

This season's theme is called Zero point, in which you will join Agent Jones in the game as he enlists the greatest hunters across different realities in order to stop others from escaping The Loop. That includes The Mandalorian, who is followed by The Child in his floating pod. Here are some of the details of what's been added to this Season from Epic Games themselves.

New Hunting Grounds: New hunters means new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honor in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle, and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point. Help for Hire: As a hunter, it's your duty to help the Island's Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don't want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards. Spend Your Wages: The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more. New Weapons, New Tricks: New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon's Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian's Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out! All-New Battle Pass: Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child. Who's Next?: The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop… Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

With a new theme comes a new island, and let me tell you, this one looks just as messed up as the last one. Whatever Galactus did after he swallowed the flooded-then-drained island, it has been changed a bit. As you can see from the image below, a good chunk of the outer rim remains the same, but the middle has been decimated and turned into a desert with a new location called Colossal Coliseum. With Salty Springs also being turned into Salty Towers with a ton of junk laying everywhere.

We wish you the best of luck in this season of Fortnite. It looks like it's going to be an insane one. Here's a couple of videos to top off everything you already saw before you jump into the game.