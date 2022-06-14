Fortnite Receives New Hotfix Update Including The Grapple Glove

Epic Games have thrown in a brand new hotfix update for Fortnite today, which includes the addition of the pretty awesome-looking Grapple Glove. The update, which went live today, adds in the brand new utility weapon, as well as some balance changes to multiple weapons in the game. You can read more about it below as these all take effect as soon as you update the game.

Grapple Glove

Pick up a Grapple Glove and use it to swing through the air! To begin swinging, shoot its grappling hook at a hard surface like a cliff, prop, or building. Each successive swing gets faster until the third swing and beyond, when you'll be at max speed. If you miss a shot and land on the ground, you'll have a brief window of time to shoot the grappling hook and come back swinging. You'll have an even longer window if you slide out of a swing, so don't be afraid to combo some slides into your swinging action! But don't worry if the window of time runs out: after a brief cooldown, the Grapple Glove will ready itself back up. When the Grapple Glove's ready again, that's your cue to get back in the air. Or perhaps to get something out of reach… You can also shoot its grappling hook to pull items towards you! Keep shooting the grappling hook until your Grapple Glove's out of charges. Grapple Gloves can be found in Grapple Glove Toolboxes, located at the pink Grapple Stops throughout the Island.

Fortnite Balance Changes

TWO-SHOT SHOTGUN: Increased the pellet damage, minimum pellet count, accuracy, and max damage cap of the Two-Shot Shotgun.

HAMMER ASSAULT RIFLE: Reduced the recoil of the Hammer Assault Rifle.

COMBAT SMG: Reduced the damage of the Combat SMG.

STRIKER BURST RIFLE: Increased the first-bullet recoil of the Striker Burst Rifle, reduced the damage of the Striker Burst Rifle.

Competitive Notes