Fortnite Teases Chapter 2 Season 8 With Aliens & Unicorns

Epic Games decided to throw one of their regular Fortnite events today to close out Chapter 2 Season 7, and of course, it got weird. So if you haven't been paying attention to the storyline currently happening in the game, we honestly won't blame you because even for those of us following the events in the game, there's too much to sit here and cover for any of it to make sense without a Wiki. The shorthand we can give you is that the characters have been dealing with the aftermath of the Zero Point as aliens arrived at the island to conduct experiments and wreak even more havoc than the last chapter when they were basically raiding every IP and franchise they could to get heroes to fight alongside them. Today was the culmination of a lot of crazy things that have been happening above and below ground.

As you can see from the video below from GameSpot, who recorded the entire end-chapter today, the players got some explosives onto the alien mothership and blew it up. But not before they found out they've been using the cubes that used to be all over the previous island (along with the return of Kevin the Cube). And now with the ship blown up, those cubes have made their way back into the game. The devs didn't give out any info after this beyond a tweet shortly after with the image you see above teasing unicorn people, so I guess we're getting those as skins next. (You can also see part of a QR code in the corner, so they're aiming to reveal something with a bigger image later.)

We're not trying to be flippant or insulting to the story, but holy crap, there's so much going on in Fortnite at the moment, it's like someone cooked three dinners together and now we're eating pizza covered in coleslaw and chow mein dipped in chocolate. Hopefully, they reveal details later this week of what Season 8 is going to look like in Chapter 2, but for now, we'd settle for a little clarity and direction.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fortnite Season 7 Finale Event Gameplay – Operation: Sky Fire (https://youtu.be/4o9FZMLjDDA)