Fortnite's Soundwave Series Continues With "Tones And I"

Epic Games has revealed that they have a brand new addition Fortnite's Soundwave Series as they have a new celebration with "Tones And I". The series has been a nice alternative event to have happen throughout the year, especially in the summer, to break up a bit of the monotony battle royale. Giving players a chance to experience a little bit of new music and some fun in a space that they don't normally get to mess around in. The latest installment will be taking place on January 21st, which will be showcasing a ton of new music from across the world as players will have a chance to just chill out for a while and have fun to some banging new tunes. Here's the finer details of the event.

Get ready for another epic music experience inside Fortnite! I'm reaching out today to share some exciting news about Fortnite's Soundwave Series – a celebration of breakout music and artists from around the world. To jump in, players can enter the Soundwaves Series; Tones And I tile (or enter the Island code 4161-9206-0181) starting Friday, January 21st, at 3pm PT. The show will repeat non-stop for 72 hours. As a memento, players who attend the show will receive the Soundwave Series – Tones Spray! Additionally, this event brings Tones and I's Cloudy Day Lobby Track and Dance Monkey Emote to the Fortnite Item Shop, both available starting on Wednesday, January 19, at 4pm PT. Players will have the option to watch the show in Battle Royale playlists via Picture-in-Picture, available during certain times of the event and accessible through the settings. Content Creators in the Support-A-Creator (SAC) program will be able to host VOD content from the Tones And I show on YouTube and monetize it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tones And I is the Next Fortnite Soundwave Series Performer (https://youtu.be/IuqKeD7MsKs)