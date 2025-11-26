Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kill Bill, Yuki's Revenge

Fortnite's Zero Hour Event Will Happen This Saturday

Fortnite will launch the Zero Hour event this Saaturday, bringing an end to Chapter 6, along with a new Kill Bill-inspired event

Article Summary Fortnite's Zero Hour event arrives this Saturday, ending Chapter 6 and launching Chapter 7 in style.

Players can join the one-time Zero Hour event on November 29 at 2pm ET for epic in-game action.

Kill Bill-inspired "Yuki's Revenge" event premieres in Fortnite, with new skins and special rewards.

Exclusive Yuki Yubari and Gogo Yubari Outfits available through gameplay and theater ticket purchases.

Epic Games has revealed a few details of what to expect this holiday weekend in Fortnite, as they bring Chapter 6 to a close this Saturday. Starting at 2pm ET, the season will start Zero Hour, another event you fcan take part in where we're sure the island will be blown up again in some fashion and reformed a few hours later to kick off Chapter 7. Along with this, the team will also launch a Kill Bill-inspired event featuring Yuki, who is looking to exact revenge on The Bride. We have more details from the devs below.

Fortnite – Chapter 6 Final Chapter: Zero Hour

Legends assemble to save reality from the Dark Presence. The fight begins in Fortnite Zero Hour on November 29 at 2 PM ET. You can find Fortnite Zero Hour in-game in the top row of Discover. The doors open at 1:20 PM ET and the event starts for all players at 2 PM ET. This is a one-time only event. After Chapter Seven of Fortnite Battle Royale is live on November 29th, all players who have logged in between November 27 at 9 AM ET and December 1 at 9 AM ET will receive the Yuki Yubari Outfit inspired by the upcoming "The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge" in Fortnite. Bingo!

Yuki's Revenge

Visionary director Quentin Tarantino had a dream of a Kill Bill chapter that never made it to the silver screen, a chapter known as Yuki's Revenge. Over 20 years later, Tarantino and Epic have come together to bring the story to life in Fortnite. Built with Unreal Engine and character models from Fortnite, Tarantino's The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge stars Uma Thurman. Yuki's Revenge premieres in Fortnite on November 30 at 2 PM ET. You'll be able to find it in the top row of Discover. Doors for the viewing experience open 30 minutes before the show starts. Want to catch it on the big screen? Starting December 5, participating theaters in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom will show Yuki's Revenge as part of an exclusive limited theatrical run of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. Players who purchase a movie ticket for opening weekend from participating theaters in the US between November 20 and November 29 will receive a code to redeem and unlock the Gogo Yubari Outfit starting November 30.

