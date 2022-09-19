Fortnite Has Launched Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise

Epic Games released the latest Season of Fortnite over the weekend as players can now experience Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise. This latest season has once again gone to the trope of having something weird affecting the island, as a mysterious substance has appeared and is spreading across everything. Do you dare step in it before figuring out what it is as everything looks all shiny and chrome? The update has also added new weapons, items, POI's, and changed up the meta when it comes to solo and team gameplay a bit. You can read more about it below, or check out their latest blog about the season here.

Fortnite – Chapter 3 Season 4 Gameplay: Players can defy the laws of physics and embrace the Chrome in several ways. Throw a Chrome Splash on the walls of enemy built structures to make them penetrable. Or throw down a Chrome Splash on yourself to be pure Chrome for a limited time, becoming immune to fire damage… and becoming a Blob while sprinting. While in Blob form, players will move faster, be immune to fall damage, and gain the ability to air dash. Dash into any building piece to Chrome-ify it then phase through it!

Locations To Explore: Chrome's not only taking over points of interest, it's built a brand new one: Herald's Sanctum. In their fear of Chrome, some Island locations are seeking "safety" in the air. Condo Canyon is now an expanding POI called Cloudy Condos, only accessible via D-Launchers.

The All-New Battle Pass: Stick the landing with Spider-Gwen, stay sharp with Paradigm (Reality-659) and live on the edge with Twyn. For those devoted to the Chrome, don't worry: The Herald becomes available to unlock later in the Season! (Battle Royale and Zero Build aren't the only places to earn XP towards the Battle Pass. Players can also earn XP in select creator-made games!)