Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Guilty Gear, Video Games | Tagged: Guilty Gear -STRIVE-

Guilty Gear -Strive- Confirms Unika DLC Release Date

The next character coming to Guilty Gear -Strive- in DLC is Unika, as they will be added to the game in about a week and a half

Article Summary Unika joins Guilty Gear -Strive- as a DLC fighter on May 27, 2025, from the Dual Rulers anime series.

Season Pass 4 includes Unika, Queen Dizzy, Venom, and guest character Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

New content includes two DLC stages and expanded character color packs for Season Pass 4 holders.

Arc World Tour 2025-2026 kicks off with early winners set to compete in the Seoul grand finals event.

Arc System Works has given their next Guilty Gear -Strive- DLC character a proper release date, as Unika will be out next week. If you're not familiar with the character, this is an all-new original addition to the game, as she has only been a part of the animated series Guilty Gear -Strive- Dual Rulers. A lot of her bio is tied to the series' storylines, but the shorthand is that she is the daughter of Dizzy and Ky Kiske from an alternate dark future. Unika will be added to the game on May 27 as both a standalone purchase and as part of the Season Pass 4. We have more details for you about the updated pass below, and a trailer showing off how Unika will look and play in the game.

Guilty Gear -Strive- — Season Pass 4 Updated

Season Pass 4 for Guilty Gear -Strive- is available now for $24.99, including 4 additional characters for players. This includes familiar faces Queen Dizzy (Available Now) and Venom (Available Now) returning as playable characters, as well as new original character Unika (Available May 27, 2025) from the new "Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers" anime series and guest character Lucy (Summer 2025) from the "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" anime series, a first-ever content collaboration for the Guilty Gear series, working alongside the producer of the show, CD PROJEKT RED. Season Pass 4 will also release two DLC Additional Stages (Spring 2025, Summer 2025); the Season 4 Character Color Pack (colors #7 through #12 for Queen Dizzy, Venom, and Unika) for a total of 18 colors; and the Season Pass 4 Bonus: Premium Color Pack (31 Character Colors with 1 per character, including Unika).

Arc World Tour 2025-2026 Update

Arc System is excited to announce that the first finalists for the Arc World Tour 2025-2026 have been selected. Global players are competing in fierce battles around the world as part of the Arc World Tour 2025-2026, and the first qualifying tournament was held on May 9 during EVO Japan 2025, Japan's largest fighting game tournament. "Kasaugi" won the "Granblue Fantasy Versus -Rising-" competition while "Daru_I-No" won the Guilty Gear -Strive- competition at EVO Japan 2025. Each winner will be given the opportunity to participate in the ARC WORLD TOUR 2025-2026 FINALS in Seoul, South Korea.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!