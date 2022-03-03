Free Fire Launches New Collaboration With Assassin's Creed

Garena revealed a new collaboration coming to Free Fire today as they have partnered with Ubisoft to bring Assassin's Creed to the game. The event will have an in-game reskin, as well as several crossover collection items, and have several elements from the series scattered across the maps. You'll also see collaboration banners that will be featured the moment players open the game with image inspirations from the iconic Leap of Faith. Basically, you're going to be seeing a lot from one world creep into this one for a limited time. We have more info from the devs below along with a trailer showing it off, as the content is live today as soon as you update the game.

The collaboration will see the Sanctuary, a new building exclusive to the Free Fire x Assassin's Creed collaboration, appear in the Bermuda map. Players should enter the Sanctuary once they have located the building – we hear there might be decent items up for grabs in them! The Leap of Faith, an acrobatic freerunning maneuver, is considered one of Assassin's Creed's Brotherhood's most sacred rites. It is an act to strengthen resolve – to center minds, steady hands, and purge fear from hearts. As per tradition, whenever Assassin recruits were initiated, they performed a Leap of Faith, signifying their new rank. Players can join in this iconic initiation and perform the Leap of Faith at the top of the Sanctuary! Players can also take screenshots and share their own Leaps of Faith on social media with the hashtag #FFLeapOfFaith.

The collaboration theme song, 'The Creed of Fire', combines the core melodies of the theme songs of both Free Fire and Assassin's Creed into one. Performed by a symphony orchestra, 'The Creed of Fire' seeks to provide inspiration to players from both games and encourage them to believe in themselves and never to give up – both in the game and in the game of life. Take a listen to the now-released 'The Creed of Fire' on Spotify!