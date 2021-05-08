Free Fire World Series 2021 Receives Official Dates

Garena revealed this week that they have new dates for the Free Fire World Series 2021 taking place later this month. The event ran into a bit of a real-world issue with the COVID-19 pandemic still being a major deal in parts of the world. We now know the event will be held in Singapore and will consist of two phases. The first one being the play-ins where they essentially get the teams to fill out the remaining pieces of the bracket (running until May 22nd), while the second is the finals which will take place on May 30th. Here's a little more info on the tourney from the organizers.

18 teams from 11 regions across the world will compete for the $2,000,000 prize pool – Free Fire's largest ever. The stakes are high as the Play-Ins will see 9 teams competing for 3 spots in the Finals. They will join the tournament's top 9 seeds for a chance to be crowned FFWS 2021 SG champions. Teams from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan were not able to travel to Singapore to compete due to national travel restrictions. To recognise the teams' efforts and achievement in qualifying for the World Series, they will be awarded with a share of the prize pool.

As we're slowly making our way out of the pandemic, esports is slowly getting back to some sort of structured play again that isn't tied into an all-online competition. So while this is still causing a few issues for this tournament, it should start to smoothen out a bit here as people get back to in-person competitions. If you're interested to see how this tournament plays out you can watch the entire event via Twitch. And you can always download Free Fire on the Apple Store or Google Play store.