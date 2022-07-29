Frogwares Announces Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened Remake

Frogwares has revealed their latest game in the works as they are working on a remake of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. According to the team, this will be "a full remake and substantial rewrite of their 2006 release of the same name." The plan is to take everything back to where it began with Holmes' first major case in London, all set within this HP Lovecraft-inspired world. The team will be running the game through a crowdfunding process first to help get it made, so seeing this thing be fully released is going to be a while into the future. We have an extended quote from the game's producer below explaining why the team decided to take this game on now.

The idea of using the unsettling and horror-filled events in The Awakened to continue our young Sherlock arc has been floating around the studio for a while," sayd Denys Chebotarov, Producer, Frogwares. "The supernatural, all-consuming cosmic horror setting and gameplay work extremely well as a monumental, life-altering moment in Sherlock's formative years. Something that tops what we already did in Sherlock Holmes Chapter One and lets us continue our creative take on what Sherlock could have experienced to become such a broken and haunted genius. The story is also set up well as a great opportunity to give our take on how the profound bond between Holmes and Watson could have cemented itself."

"It's something we intentionally didn't cover in Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, but a part of the Holmes story we knew we'd like to one day cover. A profound and haunting experience that essentially brings them together. So we've always wanted to remake this game at some point, but the war has forced us into making it now. By working on a title that has the bulk of its content, scope and narrative all locked in place after just a few weeks, we are giving ourselves a much more predictable and structured development cycle. And stability and predictability is exactly what we need right now while the rest of our days remain so uncertain."