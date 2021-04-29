Frogwares Launches Their Version Of The Sinking City On Next-Gen

Out of the blue yesterday, Frogwares released their version of The Sinking City for both the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5. If you've been keeping up with the news of this game, you might be aware that it's in the middle of a legal battle with publisher Nacon. So you may be asking yourself, "Hey, how did this game suddenly get published by the developer?" Well, the company issued a statement about that, which you can read here.

As of today, The Sinking City is available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Some of you have been asking about a platform upgrade for the game from the last-gen versions, however this is sadly not possible at the moment. The Sinking City on previous and current generation of consoles have different IDs and different publishers on record. On Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, Frogwares is the developer and publisher of the title. So, due to the ongoing legal and technical situation, this game is currently not eligible for a platform upgrade. As the situation is being handled legally, it remains frozen for the time being on our side. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing support.

It's another new wrinkle in the never-ending saga for the game as the developers want control back over their product, whereas Nacon feels they can do whatever they feel like with it based on the previous contract for the game (originally made with Big Ben Publishing). The bright spot to all of this is that if you want to play it on a next-gen console, you now have an option with all of the money going directly to the developers of the game. Enjoy the trailer below showing the game off on next-gen.