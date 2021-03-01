Frogwares Lets Fans Know The Sinking City On Steam Is Not Their Game

It's not often you see a developer tell you not to buy their game, but that's exactly what Frogwares is doing to the Steam version of The Sinking City. If you're not already aware of the situation, the game has been in the middle of a dispute for a while now as Nacon (formerly Big Ben Interactive) has been at odds with the developer over the game, including having the game delisted back in August 2020. The entire situation is a mess and it seems that on one side, Frogwares wants their ned of the contract upheld while on the other end, Nacon has decided to push forward with their plans for the game regardless of any court decisions that have been made at the moment.

What version of the game are you getting on Steam? Courtesy of Frogwares.

This is what leads us to today as the game is being pushed back onto Steam, the developers took to Twitter (as you see here) to let fans know that the version of the game being released on PC is not their version of the game. And while they didn't provide any further details about it, it would seem to suggest Nacon did something in development to make the game their own. What this is, however, is yet to be clarified.

Everything about this situation is a mess and it's a shame, really. The Sinking City, while it does have some faults in our eyes, is not that bad of a game. And the fact that these two companies can't seem to come to an agreement together to make things right is probably going to cripple it in down the road. By the time everything is ironed out and some kind of an agreement can be made, will anyone want to play it after the fight is over?

