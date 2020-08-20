Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds Will Host A Closed Beta On Steam

Thirdverse Inc. and inXile Entertainment revealed they will be holding a closed beta for Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds on Steam this month. From August 24th until September 4th, the closed beta test will run globally, inviting you to enter the Antarctic tundra and battle in multiplayer team-based combat. All you have to do it head to this link and sign up for the beta, and if you end up as one of the lucky few, you'll be able to try the game out against players from all over the world as you test out the system and help the devs find bugs and make improvements before launch. But keep in mind, it is a VR title, so you'll near headgear compatible with Steam's setup. You can read more about the game and check out the latest trailer below.

Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds is a team-based multiplayer shooter that pits two sides against each other in high-intensity PvP game modes, with a unique PvE twist. Set in an abandoned military base in Antarctica, each team will need to gear up and set out to dominate the opposing team while protecting themselves from terrifying biomechanical creatures. Players are matched into teams and coordinate their tactics through approach, strategy, and gear to dominate the enemy team through beautiful maps and engaging game modes. Teams will fight for control of a forgotten military base in Antarctica where other players aren't the only enemy. Gear up and charge forward to deal with the opposing team and protect yourself from the constant, otherworldly biomechanical threat. Over a dozen rifles and pistols have been recreated in painstaking detail, allowing you to realistically hold each with one or two hands, and load, rack, fire, and clear them, as well as change firing modes. Tools and munitions help round out your arsenal, including grenades, health kits, armor upgrades, turrets, and tracking upgrades.