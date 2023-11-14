Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Frostpunk: Beyond The Ice

Frostpunk: Beyond The Ice Announced For Mobile

Frostpunk: Beyond The Ice will bring you the game you know and love on PC and consoles over to mobile devices sometime next year.

Com2uS announced today they have partnered with NetEase Games to release Frostpunk: Beyond The Ice for mobile devices. This version will still be the main game you have played on PC and consoles; only now you'll be able to experience it on bot iOS and Android. The team does not have a release date for it yet, but they did reveal a little info of what's to come, which you can read below.

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is the free official mobile version of Frostpunk, a survival construction management simulation game that blends compelling choices, a gripping narrative, and the immersive setting of an ice age during the Second Industrial Revolution. A runaway success beloved by players around the world, Frostpunk has sold more than 3 million copies since its 2018 release. Developed through a collaboration with original Frostpunk developer 11 Bit Studios and Chinese game developer NetEase, Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice unfolds in a world gripped by an ice age and a city centered around a colossal steam engine. As the ruler of this city, players must establish laws, manage a workforce, and build infrastructure to secure the people's future. Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice expands the gameplay of the original title with new features exclusive to this mobile version. Join guilds with other players and support each other by completing special guild missions, earning crucial buffs and rewards in the process. Try the new trade system to acquire valuable resources from other players, and rescue rare animals from the frozen wastes.

"With this agreement, Com2uS has secured the global publishing rights to Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice and plans to launch it in global regions like Asia, North America, and Europe, except China," said Jihoon Han, Head of Com2uS' Game Business Division. "We will use our global expertise to make a successful hit befitting the reputation of the Frostpunk IP. We plan to strengthen our game business by further diversifying our game publishing portfolio in the future."

