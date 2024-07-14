Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Feed The Deep, fruit ninja

Fruit Ninja Developer Announces New Game: Feed The Deep

Luke Muscat, the mind behind Fruit Ninja, has a new game in the works as Feed The Deep will be coming out on PC via Steam.

Article Summary Explore the abyss in Feed The Deep, a roguelike by Fruit Ninja's Luke Muscat.

Dive into procedurally generated caves and collect treasures and gear.

Experience a Lovecraftian underwater adventure with compelling challenges.

Original soundtrack by Cedar Jones and solo development journey on YouTube.

Indie game developer and publisher Luke Muscat, the mind behind Fruit Ninja, has a new game on the way as they're working on Feed The Deep. The game will have you diving deep into procedurally generated underwater caves, where you'll collect gold and avoid being taken by the creatures of the depths. Along the way you'll snag new gear to help you get better treasures and avoid creatures. We have the trailer and info here from Muscat, as the game will be released sometime in Q3 2024.

Feed The Deep

When they built the floating cities, they had no idea an insidious threat lurked deep below… Feed the Deep is a compulsive Lovecraftian roguelike inspired by the likes of Dome Keeper and Spelunky. Dive into an ever-changing system of undersea caves. Collect resources that can be traded for upgrades and items. Explore ever deeper, managing dark spaces, limited oxygen, and hostile wildlife, and complete your mission to Feed the Deep.

A Lovecraftian roguelike by the creator of Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride.

Procedurally generated caves make every expedition different.

Explore at your own pace. Dive fast and aggressively, explore slowly, dropping markers along the way.

Soundtrack by award-winning composer Cedar Jones (Jetpack Joyride and more).

An atmospheric deep sea adventure with Lovecraftian vibes.

"Feed the Deep was built almost entirely by me, Luke Muscat. Back in the Old Times, I was the creator of Jetpack Joyride and Fruit Ninja. A couple of years ago, I decided I wanted to try the ultimate game dev challenge and make a game completely solo. Feed the Deep is inspired by Dome Keeper and Spelunky, mixed in with my own original ideas and twists. I've also been documenting the process on YouTube, so you can see the game go from hour one of development to where it is today!"

