Fueled Up Releases Free Demo Ahead Of Steam Next Fest

Fireline Games decided to get a head start on Steam Next Fest and released a free demo for their game Fueled Up this week. This particular game is a co-op spaceship recovery game for up to four players that throws more emphasis on things being unpredictable and chaotic as you and your friends serve as crewmates on a rescue ship. Your group will roam the cosmos responding to distress signals as you refuel, fix, and rescue damaged spaceships before an evil space octopus approaches and grasps the poor ship in its tentacles. You can try the game right now at the link above.

Enjoy a game where teamwork, a rapid pace, and multiple task juggling combine with heavy doses of chaos and laughter. Mix careful planning with split-second decision-making to make it back to base! Work with your crewmates in both local and online multiplayer. Only one controller? No problem! Share it with your friend and save spaceships together. Returning safely not enough? Craving even more excitement? Each level offers extra objectives to test your skills and prove there's no task too challenging for you and your crew! Explore dangerous galaxies, face increasingly challenging hazards and avoid the Space Octopus to become the best spaceship recovery engineer the universe has ever seen! Gather your crew and start saving those spaceships!