Full Teams Revealed For Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl II

Twitch revealed their plans for the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl II, where NFL stars and streamers will fight in Fortnite. For the second year in a row, this esports tournament will feature streamers, community members, and pro athletes, all fighting against each other in a massive celebrity competition. The NFL pros have been paired up with one top Twitch streamer and one fan from the community from the Fortnite Streamer Bowl Cup (which happened on January 16th) as everyone will battle in an elimination-style tournament. We have the full list of teams for you below as the competition will take place next Thursday, February 4th at 3pm PT.

1. The Shotties: Clix, Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen, and Xacial

2. Beast Mode: Bugha, Atlanta Falcons QB Kurt Benkert, and dnspecfn

3. The Rumblers: StableRonaldo_, Philadelphia Eagles CB Avonte Maddox, and DrizzyFA

4. The Long Shots: scoped, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster, and bounce_maxo

5. Skull Rangers: Tocata, New York Giants CB Malcolm Elmore, and Zipknow

6. Winterset: Sommerset, New England Patriots TE Jake Burt, and axytal

7. Skull Troopers: SypherPK, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, and Committedg

8. Team 2K: Reverse2K, Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, and UltimateGG_

9. The Hills: NateHill, Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, and JonJon69

10. Benchwarmers: aircool, Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen, and grimfnx

11. Living Legends: Prospering, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, and akaseek

12. Block Party: Fresh, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, and Ritix

13. The Controllers: Aydan, Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry, and Toomzy

14. GGs Only: EmadGG, Miami Dolphins WR Lynn Bowden, and Savixc

15. Pew Pew TV: LosPollosTV, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool, and CBearFN

16. Eh Team: NickEh30, Las Vegas Raiders WR Trey Quinn, and Dawnswrld

17. Loud Ones: Alixxa, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, and jaceimdone

18. Three Amigos: ewokttv, Miami Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy, and mojo1x

19. Washed Boomers: Tfue, Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones, and griffinmat

20. Time In: Ninja, San Francisco 49ers OL Corbin Kaufusi, and BeastAFK

21. The Huckleberries: ops1x, Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake, and 32wanted

22. Absolute Zeroes: Elded, Houston Texans DL Eddie Vanderdoes, and adanfnn

23. Quack Attack: DuckyTheGamer, Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, and Senexfn

24. Chuggas Champs: Chap, Chicago Bears OL James Daniels, and prevalesfnbr

25. Aniquiladores: JuanSGuarnizo, Philadelphia Eagles LS Rick Lovato, and Code_cloutzzy

26. Cactus Club: Zemie, Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, and Nevify

27. Team Losers: Loserfruit, Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye, and crazyggs

28. Avocado Toast: Maddynf, Las Vegas Raiders S Johnathan Abram, and Nukey1x

29. The Cuties: sparkles_qt, Denver Broncos OL Graham Glasgow, and norcalnugz

30. Steamy Stackers: NICKMERCS, Cincinnati Bengals LB Logan Wilson, and aliens_fn