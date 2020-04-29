Funcom Releases A Massive New Update In Age Of Conan

Funcom announced today that they've added one of the biggest updates to Age Of Conan ever produced for the game. The new update to the game is simply titled "Onslaught", which based around the 1993 short story Black Colossus, as part of the Conan lore. This new content will put you at odds with a new threat, as the ancient wizard Thugra Khotan has awoken after thousands of years. He is seeking to fulfill his old and brutal goal of world domination. You will have to deal with waves of ferocious armies, who will charge the great Ivory Dome of Kutchemes and throw the area into battle and chaos. According to the story, the dome itself is said to contain unimaginable riches. But, no pile of riches just sits around waiting to be taken, as it is also rumored to be guarded by a slumbering dread god. You can read more about it below as well as check out the trailer for the new content, as it is free to download to the game right now.

A new face arrives in Old Tarantia, seeking the aid of King Conan and his allies. Known as Vateesa the Oracle, she brings dire news: The ancient sorcerer, Thurga Khotan, has awoken and marches on the destroyed city of Kuthchemes. His temple, known as the Ivory Dome, still stands; in it, ancient relics of immeasurable power…and the whispers of a slumbering dread god underneath. We trust you understand the terrible fate that would befall the world if a mad sorcerer were to acquire these treasures. A classic story brought new life, now's your chance to experience a slice of Hyborian lore: introducing Kuthchemes Temple Onslaught, a brand-new scenario inspired by the original Black Colossus story by Robert E. Howard!