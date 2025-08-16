Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Funguys Swarm, Stairway Games

Funguys Swarm Reveals Early Access Launch Happening Next Week

The new survivor bullet hell game Funguys Swarm has been confirmed for Early Access, as the game arrives on Steam next week

Article Summary Funguys Swarm launches in Early Access on Steam next week from indie studio Stairway Games.

Play as quirky fungus heroes fending off the Fire King's flaming minions in a chaotic bullet hell roguelite.

Unlock new heroes, pets, skills, and mechas while upgrading your Forest Sanctuary for greater power.

Face wild enemy hordes, massive bosses, and stack crazy upgrades as the forest fights to survive.

Indie game developer and publisher Stairway Games confirmed their latest game, Funguys Swarm, is coming out in Early Access next week. This is a new survivor bullet hell title in which you play a living fungus, or a "Funguy," where the forest you live in is on fire and everything has fallen into chaos because of it. You'll need to make forest-crafted weapons and arm yourself against minions of the Fireking's army, as you'll rain down your own kind of fire on them to save the place. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will hit EA on Steam on August 21, 2025.

Funguys Swarm

Funguys Swarm is a survivor-style roguelite where you play as forest weirdos fighting the Fire King's flaming minions. Level up, unlock new heroes, pets, skills—even mechas—and rescue creatures to grow your Forest Sanctuary for permanent upgrades. Perfect for both newcomers and seasoned survivors! Choose from a cast of silly funguys, each with their quirky charm and unique abilities. Whether you like getting up close and personal or prefer to keep things tactical from afar, there's a funguy for every playstyle.

Face off against never-ending waves of flaming minions, mutated veggies, and things that probably shouldn't be on fire. The longer you last, the weirder—and wilder—it gets. Grab upgrades mid-run and stack chaotic, over-the-top powers that turn your goofy forest friend into a full-blown nature-powered menace. Every now and then, the swarm throws a tantrum and sends in a giant boss. They're huge, unpredictable, and almost always on fire. Oh yeah, did I mention that there's even a bigger baddie at the end of each arena? Fret not, you have the forest backing you up in the Sanctuary, a place where you can upgrade your powers to be more ridiculous than it is right now… for the right price of course!

