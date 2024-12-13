Posted in: 10:10 Games, Funko Fusion, Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: funko, the office

Funko Fusion Releases New The Office Cameo Pack DLC

Dunder Mifflin is open for business in Funko Fusion, as several characters and setting from The Office are now available as DLC

Article Summary Explore Dunder Mifflin with The Office Cameo Pack in Funko Fusion's latest DLC release.

Play as characters Dwight, Michael, Jim, and Pam with festive variants in the new DLC.

Discover hidden references and secrets from The Office in the authentic set design.

Funko Fusion offers 60+ characters from 20+ franchises for exciting action-packed gameplay.

10:10 Games has released a brand-new DLC pack for Funko Fusion this week, as players can now access The Office Cameo Pack. Four characters from the U.S. version of the TV series have their own DLC, as well as the actual office set from the show, filled with tons of references from the NBC series for you to find. We have a trailer and info here as the DLC will run you $10.

The Office Cameo Pack

"Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me."

Be afraid of how much you will love The Office Cameo Pack! Expand Funko Fusion with a cameo level from the hit TV series The Office. Not only will you be able to take a tour around a brand-new cameo level, but you can also play as the following characters and their festive variants: Dwight, Michael, Jim, and Pam.

Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion is a third-person action game that's all about celebrating fandom. Play with some of your favorite characters from across TV, movies, games, and comics, and explore handcrafted worlds inspired by Jurassic World, Back to the Future, JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy's, Masters of the Universe, Invincible, and many more! Select, unlock, and play with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Each character has their own weapons and special moves, and some characters have unique skills for solving puzzles and finding secrets. Explore your favorite franchises in video game form, relive memorable moments, and play through a unique story that ties them all together! Shoot, blast, and whack enemies in ranged and melee combat. Craft gadgets and items to give yourself an advantage or to unlock hidden areas.

