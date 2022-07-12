Funko Games Reveals Expandable Board Game Disney Kingdomania

Funko Games has announced a new Disney board game that will be fully expandable with the reveal of Disney Kingdomania. The game has been designed to be both adorable and chaotic as your favorite Disney and Pixar characters jump into a collectible title that combines blind bag toys with a board game twist. Each character comes with their own traits and additions to the game as you will use the characters to stop the world from glitching out after some sort of virus has taken hold of the land you're playing in. You'll work to put in patches, knock out glitches, and unlock new characters to help. The game will be released sometime this Fall, but in the meantime, here's more info on what you can expect from it.

Created for girls and boys ages 6 and up, Disney Kingdomania takes place inside a make-believe, 8-bit video game experiencing glitches that are mixing up the levels! Players must patch the glitches before it's "Game Over" for the characters and their digital game world. Available as a Super Game Pack, containing four character figures, two powerful items and 20 game tiles, or a portable Game Ball holding two characters and 12 tiles. Both are a complete and playable game at purchase. Disney Kingdomania includes 40 figures featuring familiar characters like Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, Stitch and Princess Tiana along with game-changing items like Aladdin's Magic Carpet and Maleficent Spinning Wheel, that can impact story actions and outcomes. Interchangeable tiles used to form the game board also add a layer of portability and customizability for different experiences each time you play.

Enter the world of Disney Kingdomania! Each level features cherished Disney stories and characters, but troublesome glitches are causing chaos and mixing up the levels! Patch the problems before they crash the game! Each Game Ball and Game Pack contain everything you need to play. Expand the fun with 40 figures to collect! Adding to the collectability and excitement are rare "glitched" character figures that can only be found in Games Balls, while the powerful items are exclusive to the Super Game Packs. These "glitched" figures feature stunning translucent orange accents that immerse the character into their chaotic, digital world.