Funko Games Unveils Several New Pop! Puzzles

Funko Games has revealed three new Pop! Puzzles this morning as we're getting ones for Elf, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and TMNT. This line has been doing well for itself since it was launched, and the team has slowly been adding new IPs to the mix as they are able to get them. All of them depicting characters from different franchises in Funko Pop! form. These three new puzzles are all 500 pieces, sized up at 18" x 24", each one going for $15. All three of these will be launched on November 1st as they will be available online and on store shelves for the holidays.

Watch your favorite pop culture characters take shape as you piece together Funko Games' new line of 500-piece Pop! Puzzles! Designed with high quality materials, the new line of puzzles' vibrant Pop! stylized artwork features classic characters from favorite pop culture franchises. The new line of Pop! Puzzles launches with Elf, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Perfect for the whole family, the assembled puzzles are 18" x 24", the same size of standard posters for display. Classic character from multiple franchises are rendered in rich color and signature Funko Pop! style!

Matte finish and precise interlocking pieces create a high-quality puzzling experience.

500 pieces is the perfect size for puzzle fans young and old, and makes a great gift!

One of many Pop! Puzzles from fan-favorite films and televisions shows—collect them all!

"The Funko Pop! is legendary – with millions of fans and millions of Pop! figures sold worldwide. Over the years, more than 16,000 Pop! figures have been created based on entertainment, sports, music and more," said Deirdre Cross, General Manager of Funko Games. "We believe that reimagining the iconic fun and recognizable Pop! imagery into a new line of puzzles will delight fans as they piece together their favorite pop-culture stories and characters."