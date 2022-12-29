Fury Fight: Gangsters Of City Gets Console Release Date

RedDeer Games revealed today that they have an official release date for Fury Fight: Gangsters Of City on the Nintendo Switch. The game was originally released for mobile devices earlier this year and featured on both Apple Arcade and Google Play. However, for reasons we couldn't determine while writing this piece, the game has been pulled from both shops and is currently unavailable. But that's okay, as it looks like the team has found the title a new home for Switch, as it has been adapted to work both with touch controls from the mobile version and Switch controls. The game will have you going through parts of the city as one of four different characters, cleaning it up where you can using your fists and cunning. We have the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom, along with additional notes on what you can expect from it.

"Violent crime lords have taken over the city in Fury Fight: Gangsters Of City. Defeat them and bring their underlings to justice in an excellent beat-em-up action game. Choose your hero and fight! Boris, Sofia, Harvey, and Maria – each of them has their own unique fighting style. Check out their skills. Change your choice whenever you want. Be tough, punch and kick your way out of any danger. Use your skills to defeat all criminals. The last one standing wins! Take care of yourself as this fighting game lets you find powerful weapons or…. cookies, donuts, and ice cream to help you regain your health."

More than 50 different exciting levels.

You can set up different combinations with combo fighting styles.

Fight multiple and different enemies characters.

You will have more fun with the sections set in different cities.

You will feel yourself in this story with great visuals.