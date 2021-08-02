Fuser Announces New Block Party Event On The Way

NCSOFT and Harmonix revealed they have a new event coming to Fuser as players will be enjoying a summer Block Party. The game will be getting free DLC music throughout the month of August, along with a couple of additions to the game that will make things fun. We got the details below from the team about what the event will entail for both a Diamond Rush and a Block Party, which will start this Thursday when the new music drops.

Time for a summer concert not headlined by Limp Bizkit, courtesy of NCSOFT.
Fuser Diamond Rush

From August 6 until August 16, all events will reward double the amount of diamonds! And to make the party even more festive, all items in the Diamond Shop will be 50% off. That's like icing on top of the cherry on top of the cake! The Diamond Shop is updated several times a week, with new and returning items for your DJ avatar, your stage, or new songs or instruments to mix with. Make a visit often, as you never know what will catch your attention.

Block Party Beats Flash Event

We're trying something new this week: as a reward for those of you who have been active participants in Fuser's DLC store! We're featuring a Diamond-rich event that focuses your mix on a curated selection of DLC released over the last few months.  You will need to pack your Crate with the following DLC songs in order to participate:

  • Alesso & Armin van Buuren "Leave A Little Love"
  • ATB, Topic, A7S "Your Love (9PM)"
  • Imagine Dragons "Follow You"
  • Joel Corry ft. MNEK "Head & Heart"
  • Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear "my ex's best friend"
  • Masked Wolf "Astronaut In The Ocean"
  • Tiësto "The Business"
  • Zara Larsson "Look What You've Done"

Submissions will be accepted from August 4th at 12:01 AM PT/ 3:01 AM ET (8:01 UTC/9:01 CET) until August 9 at 12:01 AM PT/ 3:01 AM ET (8:01 UTC/9:01 CET). Voting starts on August 9 at 12:01 AM PT/ 3:01 AM ET (07:01 UTC / 09:01 CET), and lasts until August 15 at 12:01 AM PT/ 3:01 AM ET (07:01 UTC / 09:01 CET). We're amping up the number of Diamonds you can earn for this event.  Players that vote on 20 mixes will earn 50 Diamonds.  Any mixes voted into the top 90% will earn 45 Diamonds.  Mixes voted into the top 40% will earn 100 Diamonds.

