Fuser Announces New Block Party Event On The Way

NCSOFT and Harmonix revealed they have a new event coming to Fuser as players will be enjoying a summer Block Party. The game will be getting free DLC music throughout the month of August, along with a couple of additions to the game that will make things fun. We got the details below from the team about what the event will entail for both a Diamond Rush and a Block Party, which will start this Thursday when the new music drops.

Fuser Diamond Rush

From August 6 until August 16, all events will reward double the amount of diamonds! And to make the party even more festive, all items in the Diamond Shop will be 50% off. That's like icing on top of the cherry on top of the cake! The Diamond Shop is updated several times a week, with new and returning items for your DJ avatar, your stage, or new songs or instruments to mix with. Make a visit often, as you never know what will catch your attention.

Block Party Beats Flash Event

We're trying something new this week: as a reward for those of you who have been active participants in Fuser's DLC store! We're featuring a Diamond-rich event that focuses your mix on a curated selection of DLC released over the last few months. You will need to pack your Crate with the following DLC songs in order to participate:

Alesso & Armin van Buuren "Leave A Little Love"

ATB, Topic, A7S "Your Love (9PM)"

Imagine Dragons "Follow You"

Joel Corry ft. MNEK "Head & Heart"

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear "my ex's best friend"

Masked Wolf "Astronaut In The Ocean"

Tiësto "The Business"

Zara Larsson "Look What You've Done"

Submissions will be accepted from August 4th at 12:01 AM PT/ 3:01 AM ET (8:01 UTC/9:01 CET) until August 9 at 12:01 AM PT/ 3:01 AM ET (8:01 UTC/9:01 CET). Voting starts on August 9 at 12:01 AM PT/ 3:01 AM ET (07:01 UTC / 09:01 CET), and lasts until August 15 at 12:01 AM PT/ 3:01 AM ET (07:01 UTC / 09:01 CET). We're amping up the number of Diamonds you can earn for this event. Players that vote on 20 mixes will earn 50 Diamonds. Any mixes voted into the top 90% will earn 45 Diamonds. Mixes voted into the top 40% will earn 100 Diamonds.