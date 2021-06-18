"Fusion" Technique Coming To Pokémon TCG With Mew-Themed Set

As Chilling Reign, the latest Pokémon TCG set, releases in North America today for English-language collectors, the Japanese branch of the Pokémon Company pushes ahead. New information has come out about Fusion Arts, Japan's upcoming Pokémon TCG expansion scheduled for release on September 24th. This set will focus on the first-ever Mythical Pokémon and one of the most popular creatures in the entire franchise: Mew.

The Pokémon cards released in English and other languages are adapted from the original Japanese by the Pokémon Company International. Japan releases smaller sets on a more frequent basis and, because of this, international collectors can look to these Japanese releases for hints at what is coming up in future English-language expansions. For example, the English-language Pokémon TCG set Chilling Reign releases today, and is a combination of three Japanese sets released between March and April: Matchless Fighter, Silver Lance, Jet Black Poltergeist. Our next English-language set after that, Evolving Skies, is set to be a mixture of the Japanese sets Eevee Heroes, Towering Perfection, and Sky Stream. It is expected, then, that this Mew-themed Fusion Arts set will be the basis, at least in part, for our official November 2021 set.

So far, we know Fusion Arts will include:

An entirely new "Battle Style." Earlier this year, the Pokémon TCG introduced Single Strike and Rapid Strike battle styles, which is now a core mechanic of the competitive TCG. This set will introduce "Fusion" as the third Battle Style.

Mew VMAX will be the key card in the set.

Mew VMAX will be a Fusion card.

V-UNIONS, which are four cards that combine to make one playable card, are expected to be featured in this set.

Fusion Arts will include 100 cards without Secret Rares includes. Unlike the English-language Pokémon TCG, Japanese sets found standard Full Art cards as Secret Rares. This means that, if this set is to combine with another to make our November set, it could be a staggeringly large expansion. Another possible option is that we may see Fusion Arts combine not with a second set, but with other cards left out from the sets Chilling Reign and Evolving Skies adapted. For example, Chilling Reign totally leaves out the Fossil Pokémon which were present in Matchless Fighter.