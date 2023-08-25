Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Nerd Food, Video Games | Tagged: Armored Core VI, G FUEL

G Fuel Releases New Gaming Flavor Tied To Armored Core VI

G Fuel has yet another gamer-related flavor out on the market, this time partnering with Bandai Namco to make one for Armored Core VI.

G Fuel is on a roll this week as they have revealed the third pop culture-related flavor, this time having one related to Armored Core VI. The company has partnered with Bandai Namco to make EB-0309 STRIDER, a new flavor that is a mix of Passion Fruit and Strawberry. Much like previous game releases, they have made the standard tub of powder you can buy for $36 or the Collector's Box for $60, which comes with a custom shaking cup. We have more info and a couple of quotes below from both parties on the new addition.

"This exhilarating collaboration aims to transport fans into the heart of intense mech combat, where they can channel the power of their favorite AC units and reign supreme on the battlefield of Rubicon 3. With zero sugar and an unbeatable flavor mix of sweet and juicy Strawberry and Passion Fruit, this flavor will help give you the boost you need to conquer every challenge, just like a well-timed boost dash! G Fuel EB-0309 STRIDER will be available for a limited time, making it a must-have collectible for fans of both G Fuel and the thrilling mech series. This full-art Collector's Box will be your trusted companion as you infiltrate Rubicon as an independent mercenary! Inside you'll find a new 24 oz Stainless Steel Shaker Cup and a 40-serving tub. G Fuel EB-0309 STRIDER is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine."

"Piloting mechs in the Armored Core series is a truly unforgettable experience," said G Fuel Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "By partnering with Bandai Namco and FromSoftware for Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon, we're helping fans ignite their battles with an equally unforgettable new flavor that will help them turn their enemies into scrap metal!"

"We are constantly impressed by G Fuel's commitment to the gaming community and are excited to partner with them for the launch of Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon," said Karim Farghaly, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "The new G Fuel EB-0309 STRIDER is the perfect beverage to keep players sharp as they take on the kind of challenging battles and epic boss fights that only FromSoftware can deliver!"

