G.I. Joe Will Add Two Characters To The Brawlhalla Roster

Ubisoft announced they have formed a new partnership with Hasbro to bring in two specific characters from the G.I. Joe franchise to Brawlhalla. The two in question are probably the two most popular in the franchise as you're getting both Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow, each one repping for the Joe's and Cobra in what appear to be the modern versions of their costumes from the comics and not the classics from the cartoon. Here's a little more info on both of them from the team.

The clash of these iconic G.I. Joe and Cobra Ninjas will kick off an in-game event, featuring a new Showdown game mode map called Arashikage Dojo that will also be featured in the Brawl of the Week. The Arashikage Showdown is a four-player free-for-all skirmish where players will be faced with traps that can make or break the match. The player in the new Arashikage Dojo map with the highest score in three minutes wins, so using the traps and pressure plates to their advantage is key. In addition to the new characters and map, some other G.I. Joe themed in-game items will be revealed next week before the Event launches. All new items and the map will still be purchasable and playable after the Epic Crossover Event ends.

There is no word at the moment if t will just be these two or if we can expect more in Brawlhalla down the road. Either is possible as the franchise has a lot of characters to pull from, but Ubisoft tends to make sure they don't overload the roster with characters that only a few people will check out. In any case, you can check out the trailer below to see how they'll play in the game as both characters will arrive on February 23rd.