G2 Announces Expansion With North American Valorant Team

G2 Esports revealed yesterday that they are expanding operations with an all-new North American Valorant team. This expansion will have a men's team compete in the Valorant Challengers North America League in 2023, as they have compiled a roster of skilled players who have been making names for themselves in various tournaments and other organizations. We have the roster information below, along with a quote from the company on the move as they continue to branch out across the Atlantic.

"The team will be led by British coach, Immi, a former CS:GO player and coach from 2015 before making the switch to Valorant in 2020. He'll lead the experienced American duo, ShahZaM, who started his career in 2012, and Dapr, a professional player since 2016 on CS:GO with a focus on Valorant from 2020. They're joined by exciting players on the scene, including Penny, Wippie, while the young prospect, Oxy, completes the team. G2 first entered Valorant in June 2020 and has since become one of the most successful European organizations in the game, winning countless competitions across Europe. The move will see G2 bringing the uniqueness of its brand to another region as the company continues its quest for world domination, both competitively and commercially."

"Reaffirming its position in North America, G2 Esports has recently signed a major new commercial partnership with American sportswear giant Oakley. The collaboration will see G2 test and provide invaluable feedback on Oakley's gaming glasses, NXTLVL, to help ensure the range is perfectly suited for gamers worldwide. The partnership will culminate in the brands releasing a co-branded eyewear product designed specifically for gamers. Oakley joins G2's growing list of trusted global commercial partners, including Logitech, Ralph Lauren, Mastercard, Herman Miller, Pringles, and Red Bull."

"You did not get the memo? G2 has always been in love with Valorant," said Alban Dechelotte, Managing Director of G2 Esports. "From hosting the first ever Ignition Series Tournament in EMEA to becoming recently the first ever World Champion in the Game Changers competition with G2 Gozen. We're coming to North America with the ambition to take the opportunity that Riot Games offers us to earn our spot in the International League through the Ascension Tournament. In the last six years, we have seen how supportive G2 fans are for our successes and also for our memes in North America. The Valorant expansion is the continuation of the G2 USA story in Rocket League and Fortnite and we can't wait to write this new and succesful chapter."