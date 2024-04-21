Posted in: eSports, Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: G2 Gozen, Red Bull, Red Bull Instalock, Valorant

G2 Gozen Has Become The Inaugural Red Bull Instalock Champions

After a hard-fought weekend in London, G2 Gozen swept the finals to become the inaugural Red Bull Instalock champions this year.

Red Bull Instalock, the all-women Valorant esports tournament, took place this weekend in London. After a number of hard-fought games, G2 Gozen came out on top as champs! In case you weren't already aware, the event was designed to bring four of the world's best professional women's teams together as G2 Gozen, GIANTX, Karmine Crop, and Shopify Rebellion all went at it with no holding back. The event also put in an interesting stipulation as the teams were required to use three duelist characters per build. We have the official rundown from Red Bull for you below as we congratulate G2 Gozen on their victory!

G2 Gozen Win Red Bull Instalock 2024

The first game of the tournament saw powerhouse G2 Gozen battle it out against underdogs GIANTX, with GIANTX securing their position in the Upper Finals with a tiebreaker victory against G2 Gozen (2-1). The second match featured North America's Shopify Rebellion, who swiftly relegated the French force of Karmine Corp to the Lower Bracket (2-0). Facing off once again, G2 Gozen vanquished GIANTX in a Lower Bracket match underdog victory, securing themselves a position in the Grand Final to compete against Shopify Rebellion (2-0).

This Lower Bracket victory marked a turning point for G2 Gozen, who delivered a flawless masterclass in VALORANT against the North American titans Shopify Rebellion. The Grand Final was an intense showdown, pivoting to a best-of-five format in a battle for the crown. Shopify Rebellion started off strong, with a one-map lead, a reward following their success in the Semi-Finals, but G2 Gozen quickly closed in on that lead as they took the first and second maps. In a gripping third and final map, G2 Gozen swiftly closed out the tournament, claiming the win over the tournament frontrunners and Game Changers 2023 champions Shopify Rebellion (3-1).

The tournament also featured a show match featuring some of the UK's most beloved VALORANT creators going head-to-head, including Talia Mar, Shan "ThePizzaWaffle" Hadden, Ella "Tenshi" Merry and Alexandra "LexieMariex" Butterfill. Hosted by British FNATIC content creator and partnered streamer Megan "Megsoundslikeegg" Garner, the nail biting creator show match saw Team Jupi take the win after a surprise comeback from Team Tenshi forced the match into overtime.

