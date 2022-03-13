Galactic Civilizations IV Reveals Details To Next Beta

Stardock Games has launched a new beta period for Galactic Civilizations IV and has revealed details of what you can check out. The game has been working its way toward a release for over a year now as the team has slowly been adding and improving things to it before we get the full game. This time around the update to the beta adds three new multiplayer modes, a cinematic battle viewer for better observation, new events to try out, additional policies, and new galactic achievements. You can try the beta out right now before it comes out sometime this year on the Epic Games Store.

The three new multiplayer modes offer a wide selection of options for 4x players in Galactic Civilizations IV. In Arena, two players are locked into a fierce battle from which there is no escape; you'll have to employ your wits and your weapons to win. In Agenda, the goal changes with each game. Conquer and hold precursor relics or defeat select enemies. Careful decisions are required in order to beat your opponents to the punch. Build when you have to, fight when you have to, but never lose sight of the overall goal: victory. In Survival, players and their friends are pitted against each other and AI opponents who grow in strength and strategy as the game progresses. There is no doubt that eventually the humans will fall, but the real question here is: who will be the one who dies last?

Several new Galactic Achievements have been added in beta 2 including a challenging Dread Fleet battle. As 4x fans, the Stardock team has found that too often an expert player can pull so far ahead of other civilizations that victory is assured, but the rest of the game still needs to be played out. By adding special Galactic Achievements to Galactic Civilizations IV, players now have optional challenges that require attention and resources only a dominant civilization can achieve. New commanders have been added for several civilizations in the beta 2, including the Krynn, Iconians, Onyx Hive, and Altarians. Recruited citizens can take command of one of seven vessels unique to their civilization, granting players an edge over their enemies through stat bonuses and other special abilities.