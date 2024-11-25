Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Corsola, Max Out, pokemon

Galarian Corsola Debuts in Pokémon GO For Max Out Finale

Pokémon GO introduces Galarian Corsola with its Shiny form already unlocked as part of the Max Out Finale event this November.

Article Summary Galarian Corsola debuts in Pokémon GO with its Shiny form during the Max Out Finale event.

Event runs from November 27 to December 1, 2024, featuring exclusive Pokémon spawns and bonuses.

Regieleki, Regidrago, and other Pokémon will be available as Shinies in raids and eggs.

Special event ticket offers raid bonuses and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Galarian Corsola, Cursola, Shiny Regieleki, and Shiny Regidrago are set to debut in a new Pokémon GO event. This event, titled Max Out Finale, closes out the current season. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Max Out Finale event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, November 27, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, November 27, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Galarian Corsola makes its Pokémon GO debut along with its evolution, Cursola. It will be available in 7 km Eggs. It will take 50 Corsola Candy to evolve it. It will be available in its Shiny form.

Galarian Corsola makes its Pokémon GO debut along with its evolution, Cursola. It will be available in 7 km Eggs. It will take 50 Corsola Candy to evolve it. It will be available in its Shiny form. Shiny release: Galarian Corsola will be available in its Shiny form upon release. Also, contrary to the initial announcement, Regieleki and Regidrago will be available to encounter in their Shiny forms.

Galarian Corsola will be available in its Shiny form upon release. Also, contrary to the initial announcement, Regieleki and Regidrago will be available to encounter in their Shiny forms. Wild Spawns: Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Falinks (can be Shiny), Wooloo (can be Shiny), and Skwovet (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Hatenna.

Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Falinks (can be Shiny), Wooloo (can be Shiny), and Skwovet (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Hatenna. Event bonuses: An additional 5,000 XP is awarded for successful raids 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 during the event Field Research will reward Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon Collection Challenges will reward XP, Silver Pinap Berries, and Rare Candy PokéStop Showcases will feature event-themed Pokémon

Eggs: 7 KM Eggs: Galarian Corsola, Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch'd, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, Galarian Yamask, Galarian Stunfisk. All can be Shiny.

Raids: Tier One: Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble Tier Three: Galairan Weezing and Falinks (both can be Shiny) Tier Five Raids: Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago (all can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Altaria (can be Shiny)

Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a quest for $5 USD. It will include encounters with event-themed Pokémon and an event-themed avatar pose: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

Trainers will be able to purchase a quest for $5 USD. It will include encounters with event-themed Pokémon and an event-themed avatar pose: Event-Exclusive Ticket: Trainers will be able to purchase a ticket for $5 USD to receive the following bonuses: Five additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs each day of the event 5,000 additional XP awarded for successful raids Three additional Candy for catching Pokémon in five-star Raid Battles One additional Candy XL for catching Pokémon in five-star Raid Battles

Trainers will be able to purchase a ticket for $5 USD to receive the following bonuses:

