Galarian Mr. Mime, Mr. Rime, & Shiny Cubchoo To Arrive In Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced a new ticketed event that will introduce Galarian Mr. Mime into Pokémon GO along with the Shiny release of a winter-themed species. Let's take a look at the full details of this upcoming event.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the arrival of Galarian Mr. Mime and its evolution, Mr. Rime, in a new event preceding their annual holiday celebration. While there will be a ticketed Special Research, there is also a free tie-in event.

The free Galarian Mr. Mime event will run from Friday, December 18th at 10:00 AM to Monday, December 21st at 8:00 PM local time. It will feature Jynx, Swinub, Spoink, Woobat, Cubchoo, and more attracted to Incense more frequently. Notably, this event features the release of Shiny Cubchoo, the perpetually stuffy-nosed Ice-type Pokémon from the Unova region. Incense will be more effective and will last three hours. This generally means that, with the pandemic boost taken into account, there will be a spawn every thirty seconds.

The paid questline will be the Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap… Special Research due to the tap-dancing of Galarian Mr. Mime. The ticket will be on sale in the game's shop soon and can be accessed Saturday, December 19th at 10AM through Sunday, December 20th at 8 PM local time. The event features, quoting Niantic:

…an encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime! You'll also be able to earn enough Mr. Mime Candy to evolve your Galarian Mr. Mime into Mr. Rime!

Those who like to keep one of each evolutionary stage might have the same problem here they had with the Halloween 2020 research. It seems from the wording that this questline is offering only one Galarian Mr. Mime, which will be a disappointment to many players who collect living dexes.

In addition to this, the Special Research features:

A "special medal"

Mr. Mime candy

Encounters with Pokémon such as Alolan Vulpix, Jigglypuff, Jynx, Whismur, Chimecho, and Snorunt

Mr. Mime avatar pose

Three Incense, three Rare Candies, 30 Ultra Balls, three Premium Battle Passes, one Poffin, two Glacial Lure Modules, three Super Incubators, and three Star Pieces.

The ticket will be $7.99 USD and can be completed any time after it has been purchased.