Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones, Game of Thrones: Legends

Game of Thrones: Legends Drops Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Collab

Game of Thrones: Legends has launched a new A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms collaboration with new characters and an incoming event

Article Summary Game of Thrones: Legends releases A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms collab with new Champions

Ser Duncan the Tall added as a Legendary Protector with unique defensive abilities

Champion Egg debuts February 11 as a healer, boosting team synergy with Ser Duncan

Tourney at Ashford Meadow event brings a jousting mini-game and high-risk, high-reward choices

Zynga has released a new update for Game of Thrones: Legends, as they have a new collaboration event for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This is pretty much what you would expect from the game as players will be able to add fan-favorite characters Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg to their Champion rosters, as well as take part in a new jousting mini-game as part of the Tourney of Ashford Meadow event, which will kick off on February 4. We have more details below as the update is now live.

Game of Thrones: Legends – A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Collaboration

Starting today, Ser Duncan the Tall joins as a Legendary Protector, who can be a key anchor for a player's battle team. His skill allows him to retaliate against enemy attacks when the team's weakest member is struck, and his passive ability can block incoming attacks from reaching their intended victims. He buys time for his allies, soaking up damage, to allow his allies to stack damage over time or to build effects like fire. On February 11, new Champion Egg also joins the game as a healer, best paired with his protector, Ser Duncan, for bonus healing and shield capabilities.

In the upcoming Tourney at Ashford Meadow event, players will face off against rival knights in a joust. They will choose one of three virtues to leverage against their opponent–Speed, Power, or Aim–and compete against the rival knight's own chosen virtue. Once the joust begins, the player will either win and proceed to another joust and greater rewards or lose everything they've won thus far. The fast-paced experience presents players with a series of high-risk, high-reward decisions, forcing them to choose between continuing to pursue greater glory or walking away with their winnings

"As the Game of Thrones universe continues to expand, so does the world we are building within Game of Thrones: Legends, by bringing new characters, storylines, and gameplay features to our loyal house of players," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Mobile Games, Zynga. "Incorporating A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms brings the number of in-game Champions to over 150, allowing players to strategically build their ideal house to battle other dedicated fans in real-time, and to experience an authentic personalized story based on Game of Thrones lore."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!