Mega Charizard Y Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

As part of the Kanto Celebration event, the Mega Evolved starters have returned to raids. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Mega Charizard Y a dual Fire/Flying-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Charizard's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Charizard Y Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Charizard Y counters as such

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Charizard Y with efficiency.

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Solrock (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Lunatone (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Regirock (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Archeops (Wing Attack, Ancient Power)

Carradosta (Rock Throw, Ancient Power)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Charizard Y can be defeated with two trainers due to its double weakness to Rock-types, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or four players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Charizard. Even though it will return to its standard form before the catch screen, it can be a difficult catch without the proper berry and throw.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega Raid Pokémon is approximately one in sixty. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Charizard will have a CP of 1651 in normal weather conditions and 2064 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!