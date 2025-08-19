Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: Fabled Stands Out with A Goofy Movie Starter Deck

Ravensburger is changing up the landscape of Disney Lorcana with Set 9: Fabled, which features two new Starter Decks

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Set 9: Fabled launches in late August/early September 2025 with two new Starter Decks.

A Goofy Movie celebrates its 30th anniversary with a special Emerald/Ruby Starter Deck and new song cards.

Fabled introduces 33 new cards, fresh mechanics, and reprints of fan favorites for collectors and players.

Set rotation begins with Fabled, while Infinity Constructed allows unrestricted Disney Lorcana gameplay.

Fabled is on the way for the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger and launches in late August/early September 2025. The set will reintroduce beloved favorites through reprints while introducing 33 captivating new cards and mechanics. One of them is A Goofy Movie, which has its 30th anniversary this year and marks Disney Lorcana's two-year milestone. Like previous sets, new Starter Decks are available, with one focused on A Goofy Movie with a new Emerald/Ruby Starter Deck.

The Fabled Starter Deck is led by a star-struck lineup with foil cards for Powerline – World's Greatest Rock Star and Max Goof – Rebellious Teen. The fun does not end there as this deck offers a musical, Goofy‑Movie-centric experience, highlighted by nine additional cards from the film's cast with characters like Roxanne, P.J. Pete, Bobby Zimuruski, and of course, Goofy himself. Besides the characters, the deck also features new song cards, which means that fan favorite tunes "Stand Out" and "I2I" are hitting the stage. Some of these cards will even have upgraded forms in the set, with Epic and Enchanted variants being able to get pulled.

All of these cards are great, and it is a great way to snag up some of these new cards that are being offered for Fabled. However, for competitive Disney Lorcan players, Fabled is essential as it initiates set rotation by removing the first four sets from official tournament use. The offering reprints in Fabled will keep fan-favorites in competitive, with Ravensburger also launching a new side format, Infinity Constructed, for unrestricted play. It is fantastic to see more love for A Goofy Movie, and it is the perfect franchise to pull in new and old collectors into the world of Disney Lorcana. If you are new to the TCG, then Fabled is a perfect starting point and a great way to get established in the magical world that Ravensburger has created. Be sure to check out more about the ongoing lore and game online now.

