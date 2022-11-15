Gameforge Announces AION Classic Will Be Released In Europe

Gameforge announced this morning that they will take on the publishing duties of bringing AION Classic over to Europe relatively soon. Working with NCSOFT, the team will be opening a brand new server and land title in which players throughout Europe will be able to jump in and enjoy the game, along with all of the benefits that players currently dipping into the Classic server have been enjoying in other parts of the globe. We have more info and a trailer for you to enjoy as we now wait to see what the proper date will be, as they have a window of Early 2023 predicted.

"When AION Classic launches in Europe, the goal will be to introduce the content of the original AION based directly on version 2.0. In time, Gameforge expects people across Europe to experience the same original adventures and remember exactly why this MMORPG is beloved by millions of players around the world. AION Classic is a permanent server that offers all MMORPG lovers a fresh start in the world of Atreia. along with additional balancing and quality-of-life improvements. The European Classic server will start with the 2.0 update. Players new and old will be able to explore the vast and unique realm of Atreia, discover or enjoy iconic dungeons and take part in the battle between Elyos and Asmodians. Like in other regions, Siel's Aura and Daeva Pass features will be available to provide additional rewards. Additionally, exclusive content such as the new dungeons or the recently added new classes will also be introduced in Europe with future updates for AION Classic."

Enjoy PvE content up to level 55 on various maps and instances like Dark Poeta, the Baranath Dredgion, and more!

Charge into battle with massive PvP content including Rifts, Dredgions and Fortress Battles.

Take to the skies and prepare for flying combat in the Abyss.

Choose different professions to craft gear and consumables.