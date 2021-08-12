GameMill Announces NERF: Legends Coming This Fall
GameMill Entertainment and Hasbro revealed a brand new game on the way featuring one of their famous properties in NERF: Legends. This is an interesting take on things as they have created a futuristic FPS game where the NERF guns operate like real guns, to a degree, where you're taking down your opponents with sci-fi blasters of different designs. The game looks cool, but at the same time, it makes us wonder why they chose to go in this direction rather than just make a cool NERF game featuring their real products from over the years. In any case, the game will have a single-player mode and multiplayer for up to eight in a round. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released in October 2021 for PC and all three major consoles.
NERF: Legends is a fast-paced, high-energy FPS that's fun for all! Jump into a futuristic sci-fi world with a full array of iconic NERF blasters at your fingertips, and face off against legions of robots and their boss masters. Show off your skills with high-flying trick shots in single-player story action, or compete with your friends in online multiplayer to become the ultimate NERF legend.
- Pull off amazing trick shots with 15 authentic NERF blasters from the Mega, Ultra and Elite lines, including new releases from 2021!
- Intense single-player campaign featuring a variety of extreme enemies, boss battles and challenges across 19 out-of-this-world locations.
- Supercharge your blasting with power-ups like magnetic pull darts, push darts, seeker darts, and slow darts to change the tide of battle.
- Create your own custom character, and personalize your blasters with upgradeable perks and skins.
- Test your might against real players in 4v4 team-based and eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches.