GameMill Announces NERF: Legends Coming This Fall

GameMill Entertainment and Hasbro revealed a brand new game on the way featuring one of their famous properties in NERF: Legends. This is an interesting take on things as they have created a futuristic FPS game where the NERF guns operate like real guns, to a degree, where you're taking down your opponents with sci-fi blasters of different designs. The game looks cool, but at the same time, it makes us wonder why they chose to go in this direction rather than just make a cool NERF game featuring their real products from over the years. In any case, the game will have a single-player mode and multiplayer for up to eight in a round. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released in October 2021 for PC and all three major consoles.

NERF: Legends is a fast-paced, high-energy FPS that's fun for all! Jump into a futuristic sci-fi world with a full array of iconic NERF blasters at your fingertips, and face off against legions of robots and their boss masters. Show off your skills with high-flying trick shots in single-player story action, or compete with your friends in online multiplayer to become the ultimate NERF legend. Pull off amazing trick shots with 15 authentic NERF blasters from the Mega, Ultra and Elite lines, including new releases from 2021!

Intense single-player campaign featuring a variety of extreme enemies, boss battles and challenges across 19 out-of-this-world locations.

Supercharge your blasting with power-ups like magnetic pull darts, push darts, seeker darts, and slow darts to change the tide of battle.

Create your own custom character, and personalize your blasters with upgradeable perks and skins.

Test your might against real players in 4v4 team-based and eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nerf Legends Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/6F0iRdvZn_E)