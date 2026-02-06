Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Games for Change, London Games Festival

Games For Change Joins London Games Festival 2026

London Games Festival 2026 will be getting some additional programming as Games For Change will be added to the programming

Article Summary Games For Change brings its first-ever London summit to London Games Festival 2026 in April.

The summit features global leaders in games, education, innovation, and social impact fields.

Curated by George E. Osborn, with a special advisory board of UK games industry experts.

Speaker submissions for the Games For Change London Summit are open until February 26th.

Games for Change announced this week they will officially be a part of the London Games Festival 2026, adding some of their programming to the lineup. This is the first time the two gaming entites have worked together, as they will provide a London Summit curated by George E. Osborn, Editor of Video Games Industry Memo and author of the book Power Play. The summit will take place on Wednesday, April 15, from 9am-5pm at Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge, as part of the festival's grander schedule. We have mroe details about the event below.

Games for Change x London Games Festival 2026

Recognised by media as the "Sundance of Video Games", Games for Change has spent more than 20 years empowering game creators, students, educators, and social innovators to drive real-world impact through games and immersive media. With an expanding network of international chapters and partnerships spanning six continents, and the continued success of its flagship Games for Change Festival in New York City, the organisation is hosting its first summit in London to bring its world-changing impact to the United Kingdom for the first time.

Delivered in partnership with London Games Festival, the Games for Change London Summit will bring together games industry professionals, researchers, educators, innovators, and policy-makers for a day of inspiring talks, panels, and roundtables about using the power of games to inspire positive social change. The event's agenda is being curated with the support of a dedicated Games for Change London advisory board. Each member has been selected for their long-term support for the Games for Change movement.

Jude Ower MBE, Chief Strategy Officer, Planet Play

James Delaney, Founder and Managing Director, Blockworks

Sarah Ticho, Director, Hatsumi & Joint Managing Director, XR Health Alliance

Phil Stuart, Founder / Executive Creative Director, PRELOADED

Deborah Mensah-Bonsu, Social Impact, Supercell

Speaker submissions for the Games for Change London Summit are now open, inviting individuals and organisations working at the intersection of games and social impact to put forward proposals. Submissions close on 26th February, with full details and the application link available here .

"Games for Change has created a truly global community championing the social impact of games," said Michael French MBE, Head of Games London and Director of London Games Festival. "Bringing the Games for Change Summit to London is a landmark moment for London Games Festival, reflecting the UK's status as a centre for creativity, innovation, and game development. We're proud to host its first UK edition."

"London Games Festival provides the perfect platform for our UK debut. This partnership allows us to connect our global community with London's uniquely diverse talent and ideas, as well as voices from across the UK and Europe, to build meaningful new partnerships around games for impact," said Susanna Pollack, President of Games for Change.

