Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: charity, Gaming Community Expo, St. Jude's Hospital

Gaming Community Expo To Hold St. Jude's Event This Week

Later this week, you'll have a chance to help out a worthy cause as Gaming Community Expo will be holding an event to benefit St. Jude's.

Gaming Community Expo announced they would be holding a massive charity event this week, all to benefit St. Jude's Hospital. The organization will be hosting a two-day event where they will be making a unique gaming experience for attendees, featuring over 300 content creators and their communities in one place, broadcasting live and creating content for YouTube, Facebook Gaming, Twitch, and TikTok. Attendees will get the chance to participate in personal meet-and-greet sessions with 30 content creators at Rosen Shingle Creek from August 4th-5th in Orlando, Florida, as you can get tix now. All proceeds will be going toward St. Jude's and their effort to research treatments for pediatric cancer.

"The event will also feature fundraising activities on the show floor, building upon the success of GCX's "Gaming with Good" initiative. To date, the GCX community has raised $21 million in support of St. Jude through collaborations with brands like DrLupo's Build Against Cancer and St. Jude Play Live. GCX will also feature Streamers Square, a dedicated space for networking and discussions aimed at supporting content creators. In an industry where monetization opportunities are shifting, this initiative seeks to empower creators and help them regain control over their channels and income streams."

Experience the Expo floor while enjoying the Bungie Ramen station.

Visit the Table Top Tavern hosted by Nerdbrew to indulge in your favorite games.

Attend the Panzacola Theater to witness Captain RoBear and D20 Deathmatch D&D campaigns.

Head over to the Sebastian Stage to watch Kenny Vacaro's G1 Destiny Gauntlet.

Explore the Indie Dev Area to discover your favorite independent developers.

Attend the creator-centric Bungie Panel after hours, featuring the Bungie Team.

Engage in free gameplay at the PC Play Area.

Listen to the St. Jude Play Live Team and DrLupo's BAC 2022 Team.

Join the private After Party at Universal Studios Florida.

Enjoy laughter at the GCX After Dark Comedy show featuring local comedians.

Meet your beloved creators during the Meet & Greet on the Expo floor.

Register for the Cosplay contest to have a chance to share the stage with Legomaster Stacey Roy and win exciting prizes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!