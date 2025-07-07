Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2025, Garbage Country, Noio Games

Garbage Country Will Bring a Demo To Gamescom 2025

Those of you going to Gamescom 2025 will be able to try a free demo of Garbage Country, the exploration tower defense game

Indie game developer and publisher Noio Games revealed they will be bringing Garbage Country to Gamescom 2025, as they will have a public demo for attendees to try. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game mixes vehicle exploration and tower defense mechanics together, as you will traverse a post-industrial wasteland in order to survive. It's up to you to decide where to go as you scavenge for resources through different areas and landmarks, all abandoned except for what remains of old robots falling apart. You'll use it to upgrade your vehicle and fend them off as you discover what happened to the world that's been buried underneath. We have more details here as the demo will be at the event from August 20-24 in Cologne, Germany.

Garbage Country

Drive across a handcrafted wasteland and discover what was left behind in Garbage Country, a post-industrial exploration sim. Get to grips with the physics of driving and upgrade your truck to journey deeper into the wastes, expanding your map as you go. Explore a vast wilderness punctuated with memorable characters and haunting landmarks. Something's stirred up the bots out here, leading them to turn on humans – you included. Use the materials you find to construct turrets and repel the bots in tense tower-defense battles. Above all else, Garbage Country is about the atmosphere; the dust, the ruins, the silence, the open road, and the haunting remnants of a long-forgotten past.

Road trip: Venture across a vast landscape scattered with abandoned landmarks and charming strangers.

Venture across a vast landscape scattered with abandoned landmarks and charming strangers. Fun Vehicle Physics : Upgrade your car to travel even deeper into the wastes. Use light vehicle platforming to unlock every corner of the map.

: Upgrade your car to travel even deeper into the wastes. Use light vehicle platforming to unlock every corner of the map. Tower Defense: Construct turrets and defend yourself from enemy bots in tense tower-defense battles

Construct turrets and defend yourself from enemy bots in tense tower-defense battles Quiet moments: Choose the road less traveled and take in the atmosphere of a decaying but beautiful world.

