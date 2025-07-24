Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Eden Games, garfield, Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift Drops New Reveal Trailer

After briefly being teased last month, Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift finally got a trailer with some gameplay it in

Article Summary Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift gets its first gameplay trailer, revealing colorful high-speed racing action.

Play as Garfield, Odie, Jon, and other classic characters, each with unique personalities and kart styles.

Race across wild pirate, western, and detective-themed tracks, packed with shortcuts and surprises.

Enjoy online multiplayer for eight or split-screen for four, plus tons of kart customization options.

Developer Eden Games and publisher Microids finally gave Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift a trailer with some gameplay footage. The game was teased last month, but all we got was a teaser with no actual racing in it, which you would want to see in a racing game right out of the gate. This latest trailer has some, showing off Garfield and his friends (as well as characters we can't recall seeing in a comic strip) racing around some tracks. Have fun watching g it as the game will be out for PC and consoles on September 10, 2025.

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift

Ready to race against a real heavyweight? Garfield, Odie, Nermal, and the whole crew are at the starting line, raring to go! Play as one of the eight cult characters from the Garfield universe, fill up your karts, customize your look, and race away at breakneck speeds. Take a wild ride through an unhinged universe, where there's a surprise waiting around every turn. Pirate, western, or detective: Garfield speeds through brightly colored worlds to prove that, even in his dreams, he's the king! Use shortcuts or bonus items to change the course of races and create unforgettable moments with friends through local and online multiplayer modes.

Mysteries, treasures, and rodeos! Pit yourself against your friends on wacky circuits from three unique universes! Find your way through mysterious detective scenes, brave the pirate seas, or kick up dust along old cowboy trails.

Garfield and friends are back! Play as Garfield, Odie, Jon, and many more iconic characters from the franchise! Each driver has their own personality, making each race a unique and immersive experience.

Lasagna-esque races with friends! Play against up to eight players online worldwide, or enjoy multiplayer mode for up to four players with split-screen mode! Perfect for frenzied competitions between friends or on family game nights.

Create your perfect kart! Pimp your ride and create a kart that is perfectly aligned with your driving style! Choose your own bumpers, wheels, and spoilers, as well as style and color for a unique touch. Strut your stuff on the track and show them who really is the king of the circuit!

