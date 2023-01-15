Gatekeeper: Eclipse Announces January 19th Release Date Gatekeeper: Eclipse will be released this Thursday for PC, as the rogue-lite shooter puts your skills to the test in amazing colors.

Developer Gravity Lagoon and publisher HypeTrain Digital will be releasing Gatekeeper: Eclipse on January 19th for PC via Steam. This particular release is basically a prologue to the main game, which is just Gatekeeper. But we have no idea when that one is coming out yet, beyond the fact that it's been earmarked for 2023. So they have decided to release a prologue version this coming Thursday to tide you over while they finish that game up. You're essentially getting a sample of the game in a limited capacity with it's own short story and more to set you up for the full game later on, as this brings you stunning visuals in a fast-paced rogue-lite shooter title. We have more info on it below.

"In Gatekeeper, the player will take the role of the Observer, who has to protect the Heart of the Universe, an extremely important artifact that keeps cosmic balance. The Heart has been stolen, and it must be reclaimed: head to an unknown galaxy, find the Heart, and shoot your way through the hordes of various monsters and their deities, combining the skills of the characters with hundreds of found artifacts to get it back. The game will be available both in solo and co-op modes. Gatekeeper: Eclipse is a free-to-play standalone version of the game that will feature two playable characters, several game modes, including endless one, a full-fledged boss, and a whole bunch of artifacts, abilities, and enemies."

Three unique locations of The Nowhere;

Around 1000 enemies that will rush you in order to steal the Heart of Time;

Various Gates and Shields to defend from the waves of enemies;

New mechanic: the enemies will emerge from the portals;

If you don't clear the location from all enemies, they will follow you to the next level;

Free skills on each level;

The prologue includes two endings.