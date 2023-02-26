Gatekeeper: Eclipse Will Now Release On February 27th After being pushed back from January, Gatekeeper: Eclipse now has a new release date for Steam, happening tomorrow.

HypeTrain Digital and Gravity Lagoon revealed this past week the new release date for Gatekeeper: Eclipse, as the game will now be released on February 27th. The game was originally slated to be released on January 19th, but was pushed back a month to give the devs a little more time to work out some final kinks. During that time, the team got in some final playtime by releasing some playtests for people to try out the the fast-paced roguelite that has you battling horsed of enemy machines in an attempt to protect the sacred artifact known as the Heart Of Time. Enjoy the latest trailer below before the game comes out tomorrow.

"In Gatekeeper, the player will take the role of the Observer, who has to protect the Heart of the Universe, an extremely important artifact that keeps cosmic balance. The Heart has been stolen, and it must be reclaimed: head to an unknown galaxy, find the Heart, and shoot your way through the hordes of various monsters and their deities, combining the skills of the characters with hundreds of found artifacts to get it back. The game will be available both in solo and co-op modes. Gatekeeper: Eclipse is a free-to-play standalone version of the game that will feature two playable characters, several game modes, including endless one, a full-fledged boss, and a whole bunch of artifacts, abilities, and enemies."

Three unique locations of The Nowhere;

Around 1000 enemies that will rush you in order to steal the Heart of Time;

Various Gates and Shields to defend from the waves of enemies;

New mechanic: the enemies will emerge from the portals;

If you don't clear the location from all enemies, they will follow you to the next level;

Free skills on each level;

The prologue includes two endings.