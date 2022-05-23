Gates Of Nesphera VR Will Come To Steam This July

Developer and publisher Clever Name Studio revealed this week that Gates Of Nesphera VR will be coming to Steam in July 2022. This title is a roguelike-inspired dungeon crawler that will keep you on your toes as you explore the mazes within. You'll use various weapons, enchanted crystals, and environmental tricks to keep your enemies at bay while you figure out the mysteries around you. While it's cool we're seeing another VR title come to Steam, the fact is it will be an Early Access release and will probably be that way until Q4 2022. The full version of the game will also eventually be released onto the Oculus Store at a later date. You can read more about it below.

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to go back in time armed with the technology of the future? Have you ever dreamt of exploring elaborate labyrinths of rooms and corridors, and dealing with powerful enemies using specialized equipment infused with a powerful energy comparable to the power of magic? Well, let me tell you one thing. You wouldn't have done as well as you think. Still confident about yourself? Then join the Wanderers Guild and let's see what you are capable of!

Quick and easy job? Nothing could be more wrong. Energy of the Nesphera creates similar, yet different mazes every time you enter. But beware! After each Reconstruction maze is getting more and more difficult! As they say, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. The excess energy of the Nebula is deadly dangerous, so you'll have to learn how to handle it to develop your skills and research new equipment with the help of scholars from infamous Academy.

It would be unwise to limit yourself to just a few devices from the future, right? Use everything you can find – weapons, environment and enchanted crystals to gain an advantage and give yourself a chance in a fight against the Maze Keepers. Now it's time for the hardest part. Maze Keepers are mythical and powerful beings, wielding the energy of the Nesphera in ways you've never seen before. You will have to find a way to deal with them, expose their weaknesses and use your wits and acquired skills. This is your only way to return to the future.