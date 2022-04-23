Gearbox Publishing Debuts Eyes In The Dark At PAX East 2022

Gearbox Publishing debuted a new game at PAX East 2022 with the long title Eyes In The Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom. Developed by Under The Stairs, this is a lovely animated game in which you play the titular character looking for her grandpa who is lost somewhere in the mansion. In order to find him, you'll need to fight the enemies who literally lurk in the shadows and darkness of this extravagant property, using light and an array of weapons to fight against it. The game will be released on July 14th for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and anyone who pre-orders will get a free copy of the game's soundtrack at launch.

In Eyes In The Dark, players control Victoria Bloom, a young girl searching for her grandfather who is lost somewhere in Bloom Manor, the family home that darkness has overrun. Find extra flashlight batteries to light up the dark, collect powerful new items to upgrade your arsenal, and attempt to defeat mysterious Guardians as you make your way through this monster-filled title that changes with every playthrough. Illuminate and Take Aim: Victoria starts with only a flashlight and slingshot to light her way and keep her safe, but you'll soon uncover powerful gadgets to help find her grandad. Operate your flashlight and slingshot utilizing standard twin-stick shooter actions to ward off creepy crawlies and traverse Bloom Manor's shadowy halls.

An Ever-Changing Mansion: Don't expect a house tour when you arrive, because the arrangement and contents of Bloom Manor change with every playthrough. When entering new areas, players can choose between multiple different ways to increase their power and difficulty of the run, tailoring each playthrough with every decision.

A Powerful and Surprising Arsenal: As you make your way through Bloom Manor, grab and use all of items and upgrades to mix up the combat mechanics. Keep an eye out for the light-spreading Shotgun Bulb or Matches that set your enemies ablaze – items like these have unique effects that you can utilize by trying different combinations and setups.

Face the Darkness: As you progress through the game, you'll find the Bloom family past casts a guiding light for Victoria's future. Complete quests, and fight off monsters, and unlock secrets about the eccentric Bloom family that could come in handy as you delve deeper into the manor.