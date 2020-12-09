Gears 5: Hivebusters Expansion Will Launch On December 15th

The Coalition revealed this week that the next update to Gears 5 entitled Hivebusters is on the way to the game next week. The expansion will run you an extra $20, but it will open up a ton of new content as you join a secret squad with one mission on their minds. Destroy the hive at any cost, even when you're doing it on an island with an active volcano. We have a few details here along with the latest trailer, and you can read the complete rundown on Xbox Wire.

When you need a raid, to clear out some pests, who you gonna call? Courtesy of the Coalition.
In the new expansion, play as Lahni, Keegan and Mac – the heroes introduced in Gears 5's Escape mode – in their first mission as part of the secretive Hivebuster program. Thrown together and dubbed "Scorpio Squad," their suicide mission to destroy a Swarm hive may hold the key to saving Sera and their own redemption.

  • Enjoy a new, 3-hour campaign set on the volcanic Galangi islands. The island lava flows and sandy beaches are crawling with Swarm and a deadly new predator.
  • Use and upgrade Ultimate Abilities in a campaign story setting for the first time.
  • Up to 3-player co-op, split-screen or online.
  • 16 new achievements to unlock for 210 Gamerscore
  • The expansion supports Gears 5 Xbox Series X|S optimizations, including reduced load times, quick resume, variable refresh rates and 4K HDR Ultra visuals on Series X.

Gears 5: Hivebusters was written by Kurtis Wiebe, creator of the Rat Queens comic book series, and author of the Gears of War: Hivebusters comics on which the expansions characters are based. Gears of War: Hivebusters, which originally appeared as a five-part series in 2019, is now available for print purchase as a single collected volume and includes the Mechanic Mac Character Skin and the Hivebusters Comic Cover Banner as bonus digital items for immediate use in multiplayer.

https://youtu.be/AKqKWW5P_Ag

