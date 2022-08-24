Gen.G Announces New Partnership With SmileDirectClub

Gen.G had a brand new partnership to highlight today as they have teamed up with SmileDirectClub for some brand new promotions. The esports organization will work with the next-gen oral care company to create and present SmileXP, which will be a three-episode series over six months where you will be able to track some of their streamers' progress as they are working toward having a straighter, healthier smile. You can read more about the series below, as well as a couple of quotes from today's announcement.

Gen.G streamers Shannon Williams, Jessica Kim, and Krystalogy will be joining the #SmileClub and chronicling their experience on-stream and via their social media pages over the course of their Smile Journeys. The streamers and their audiences will participate and compete against each other's communities throughout the campaign, participating in smile-based challenges. All the while, just watching the stream puts viewers in a spot to win various prize giveaways, including headsets, SmileDirectClub premium oral care products, Twitch subscriptions and more. In addition, YouTuber ImDavisss joins in on the fun, showcasing his treatment journey on his social channels for fans to follow along.

"A great smile is one of the first and best ways you can make an impression on someone, and SmileDirectClub has made a strong impression on us to bring our communities together," said Martin Kim, CRO of Gen.G. "It's rewarding to work with a partner who values mission-driven community growth, and we look forward to launching this campaign together."

"Through our partnership with Gen.G, we want to highlight the life-changing potential of a smile to new audiences," said John Sheldon, Chief Marketing Officer at SmileDirectClub. "Our doctor-directed clear aligner treatment is both affordable and convenient, and we hope viewers are inspired by the confidence the Gen.G streamers gain from their Smile Journeys."