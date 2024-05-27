Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Songs of Conquest

Songs Of Conquest Announces Two New DLC Additions

As part of a content roadmap reveal for the rest of trhe year, Songs Of Conquest has confirmed two new DLC packs are on the way.

Indie developer Lavapotion and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing have confirmed two new DLC packs will be released for Songs Of Conquest now that the game is out. The team basically laid out a complete roadmap of what people can expect over the rest of 2024, which includes a couple of additions to give the players a more rounded experience if they wish to have it. The first is Rise Eternal, set to be released this Fall, the DLC will add Tales to the game as you'll be able to carry off on missions not tethered directly to the main story. Meanwhile, in early 2025, players will be getting The Bleak East Expansion, adding more content to the primary game designed to expand your options. We have more details about both below.

Songs Of Conquest – Rise Eternal

Rise Eternal is the first downloadable content that will be coming alongside a free update to Songs of Conquest in Fall 2024, focusing on the game's necromantic Barony of Loth faction. Rise Eternal will also be introducing the concept of Tales, story missions that seek to complement the campaigns of the four original factions and push the story forward. The debut DLC will focus on a brand-new Barony of Loth Wielder by the name of Kastus Maal, a scholar slain by Arleon baroness Cecilia Stoutheart. Kastus, now risen and in possession of strong necromantic magic, seeks vengeance against the baroness. Aside from story missions, Rise Eternal will also bring new artifacts, set bonuses and improvements to the Necromancy gameplay mechanics that is unique to the Barony of Loth faction and free for all players who have purchased the game.

The Bleak East Expansion

Coming in Q2 2025, the Bleak East expansion will add two new factions to the game – the fierce Vanir, as well as the ancient and seclusive Roots. These factions will be introduced through a large single player campaign, where players will get to experience the harsh new biomes and dangers of the Bleak East.

