Gen.G Hosting Female-Identifying Valorant Tournament

Gen.G revealed today they will be holding a special Valorant tournament featuring female-identifying and nonbinary gamers. Partnering up with Tampax and Always, the Astral Clash will be taking place over the summer. There will first be two online qualifiers, which will happen June 17th-19th and July 15th-17th, which will round the competition down to four teams. Those four will get an all-expenses-paid trip to the live finals in Southern California on August 6th to vie for the championship and the prize pool. These in-person tournaments mark the first for Galorants, who will be working with Gen.G to hold the events, and represents one of the very few opportunities for the female-identifying Valorant events in the esports community. You can sign up at the link above as we have quotes from all participating entites below.

"This tournament is all about amplifying some of the best of the best Valorant has to offer," said Nicci Barker, Owner and Co-Creator of Galorants. "We're beyond the point of needless separation when it comes to esports when there are likely teams who desperately need this level of talent in their own organization. With the help of Tampax and Always we are helping breakdown these gender barriers"

"Gen.G is excited to continue our partnership with Galorants and empower women gamers with the iconic brands of Tampax and Always," said Gina Chung Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Gen.G. "Our aim with this campaign is to continue to highlight and create opportunities for women gaming communities, by providing a forum for this community to connect online and in real life."

"Tampax and Always, leaders in the period care category, are committed to driving confidence while breaking down period stigma through real-talk education and open and honest conversations," said Melissa Suk, Vice President, North America Tampax and Always, Procter & Gamble. "Through programs like Always' #KeepHerPlaying campaign, we've seen firsthand the importance of encouraging girls to participate in sports to help build confidence. We're proud to expand this work into esports by partnering with Gen.G and Galorants, two like-minded organizations who champion the same mission of breaking down barriers in the gaming community, to continue to deliver on our mission."