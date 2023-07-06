Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gen.G, nascar

Gen.G Partners With NASCAR For Multiple Events

Esports group Gen.G have revealed a new partnership this morning with NASCAR, as the two companies have teamed for a few events.

Esports organization Gen.G announced a new partnership with NASCAR this morning, as the two will work together on a few events. The two sides revealed the'll start the partnership hosting The Pit Stop, powered by Mobil 1 and NASCAR, at the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Boston Major on July 8th. It will give those attending a chance to step outside the arena at the WBUR CitySpace (890 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston) from Noon-5 pm for a watch party of all the matches. Complete with food, drinks, and special activities to take part in along with the chance to meet several members of the Gen.G roster. We got more info from today's announcement for you below.

"The partnership will also feature Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing creators Dazerin and Stanz attending NASCAR races this season, where they will produce content highlighting their experiences. They will explore the activities surrounding a NASCAR race, show the true fan experience that fans at home don't get to see, and showcase all that NASCAR has to offer when you attend the race in person. Dazerin and Stanz will highlight the crossover between the racing and gaming communities at NASCAR races with fans at the event and the innovative experiences that NASCAR offers surrounding their races. Since the inception of the Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing and Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Black Women's team late last year, they've achieved several accomplishments"

Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing RLCS 2022-2023 Fall Major Champions #1 Ranked team in RLCS NA Standings Qualified for RLCS World Championship in Dusseldorf, Germany in August

Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Black Dreamhack Dallas Rocket Clash Champions, the first international women's rocket league LAN tournament #1 Ranked team in North America Women's Carball Qualified for WCB World Championship in August



"Ever since we joined Rocket League last year, we wanted to expand our presence with all things cars and motorsports, especially with the reception we had surrounding the success of both of our Rocket League teams and our partnership with Mobil 1," said Martin Kim, Head of Partnerships at Gen.G. "Gaming is a connector and NASCAR shares in that belief. Together we can explore opportunities that resonate with all audiences and communities".

"At NASCAR, we believe gaming bridges the gap between the virtual and real world, fostering a deeper connection with our sport," said Nick Rend, NASCAR managing director, gaming and esports. "Gen.G shares the belief that gaming is a connector. We are excited to continue our commitment to Rocket League with Gen.G by hosting The Pit Stop at RLCS Boston Major with them and Mobil 1. We also look forward to working with Gen.G to explore new opportunities for our fans to engage with NASCAR and showcase the sport to new audiences."

